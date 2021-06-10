South State CORP. Acquires 47,617 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 242,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.