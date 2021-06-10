South State CORP. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

South State CORP. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

