South State CORP. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 13,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

