South State CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South State CORP. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 181,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,201. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.22.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

