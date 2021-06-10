South State CORP. Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

South State CORP. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 236,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

