Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 958,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,400,558 over the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

