Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NSA opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.