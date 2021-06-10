SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1,845.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

