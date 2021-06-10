SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $185,768.34 and approximately $1,156.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,461.20 or 1.00098002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00376026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00458050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.79 or 0.00883420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003715 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

