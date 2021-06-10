Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

SQSP opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Get Squarespace alerts:

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,136 shares of company stock worth $25,295,891.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.