Standard Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 185,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. The stock has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.