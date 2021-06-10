Standard Family Office LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

General Mills stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 29,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,200. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

