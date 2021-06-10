Standard Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NYSE:V traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.70. 94,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

