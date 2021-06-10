Standard Family Office LLC Sells 195 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.38. 17,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,485. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

