Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $25,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of STN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

