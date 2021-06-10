State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENV opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

