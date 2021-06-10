State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 156,892 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 631,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vonage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 539,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vonage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

