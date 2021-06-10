State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE KMT opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

