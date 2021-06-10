State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,496 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

