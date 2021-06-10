State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 990 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -309.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.