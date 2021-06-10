State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,627 shares of company stock worth $13,903,599 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

