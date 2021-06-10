State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 945 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.11. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.