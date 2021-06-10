State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.