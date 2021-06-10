State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

