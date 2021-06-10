State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,323 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

