State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,098 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.