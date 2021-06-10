State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 523 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -695.57 and a beta of 2.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.