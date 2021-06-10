Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 787,344 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.