Stephen Trundle Sells 8,425 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,196,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.