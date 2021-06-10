STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

