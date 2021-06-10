stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $23,364.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,434.97 or 0.06610466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00192060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00199240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.51 or 0.01323483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,644.17 or 0.99481563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 473,008 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

