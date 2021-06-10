Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,116,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,862,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 4,643,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,180. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

