Steven D. Kesler Sells 8,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.