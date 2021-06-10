Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $27.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 58.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

