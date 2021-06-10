Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

