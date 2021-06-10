Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Conagra Brands Put Options (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,668 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 889% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

