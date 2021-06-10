Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Colony Capital Put Options (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,332 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,494% compared to the average volume of 209 put options.

CLNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Colony Capital stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,768 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Colony Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,818,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,367 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,915,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,213,000 after acquiring an additional 161,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 694,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.