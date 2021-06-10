Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $442.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $452.97. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

