Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.23. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 260,747 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $952.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

