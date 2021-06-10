Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,160. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.