Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.