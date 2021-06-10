Summitry LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 808,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

