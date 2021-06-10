Summitry LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 32,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

