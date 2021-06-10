Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.79.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,113 shares of company stock valued at $15,237,432 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

