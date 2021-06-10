Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.04

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.04 and last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

