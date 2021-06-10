Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,261,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 404,712,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

