Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.68. 4,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,441,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

