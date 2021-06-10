Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0739

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $118,524.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

