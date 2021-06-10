Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Trading Down 0.2%

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,559,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 323,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $922,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

