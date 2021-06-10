Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,758 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

